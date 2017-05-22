Early Concept of David Adjaye's First New York Skyscraper: Wall Street Tower

Early conceptual studies of the site were first uncovered by The Real Deal, via project’s EB-5 marketing page. They show a gold-trimmed prism punctuated by rigid rows of arched windows. Along the uppermost floors, where the best views will be had, the arched windows elongate and double-height outdoor spaces adorn the northern and southern elevations. These conceptual studies show that the golden motif will be carried through into the interior design as well.

Recently, it seems gold has become a more popular accent for new developments with condos such as Norman Foster’s 551W21, 180 East 88th Street and 75 Kenmare using the hue to add more luster to their designs. Here, the sheen is quite relevant given the site’s proximity to both Wall and Gold streets, and the Federal Reserve Bank. Arches also seem to be making a big comeback in new construction. This tower's rigorous use of arches is reminiscent of Rome’s Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana commissioned by dictator Benito Mussolini in 1943.