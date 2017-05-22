Early Concept of David Adjaye's First New York Skyscraper: Wall Street Tower

Early conceptual studies of the site were first uncovered by The Real Deal, via project’s EB-5 marketing page. They show a gold-trimmed prism punctuated by rigid rows of arched windows. Along the uppermost floors, where the best views will be had, the arched windows elongate and double-height outdoor spaces adorn the northern and southern elevations. These conceptual studies show that the golden motif will be carried through into the interior design as well.
Recently, it seems gold has become a more popular accent for new developments with condos such as Norman Foster’s 551W21, 180 East 88th Street and 75 Kenmare using the hue to add more luster to their designs. Here, the sheen is quite relevant given the site’s proximity to both Wall and Gold streets, and the Federal Reserve Bank. Arches also seem to be making a big comeback in new construction. This tower's rigorous use of arches is reminiscent of Rome’s Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana commissioned by dictator Benito Mussolini in 1943.
The building will have 244 apartments inside ranging from studios to four-bedrooms. The teaser site (now taken down) said that studios will begin at $630,000 and four-bedrooms from $4.7 million.
The building will be one of the tallest condo buildings in the neighborhood when it opens in 2019. As such, top-floor views will include the harbor, the Statue of Liberty and the iconic pinnacles of commerce such as the Woolworth Building, 70 Pine Street, and 20 Exchange Place. City Hall Park, the East River and its bridges, and glimpses of the Hudson River and Midtown skyline will be the highlights of north-facing panoramas.
Wall Street Tower’s amenity package will include a sports court, swimming pool, children’s playroom, screening room, two common terraces, and a rooftop observatory. Demolition is well underway and The Real Deal reported in March that Lightstone received a $305 million in financing from Mack Credit Real Estate Credit Strategies and is seeking another $100 million from EB-5 investors. Adjaye Associates is working with the local firm Hill West Architects on the design.
Though these initial concept images are interesting, there is no telling what the final renderings will look like. A spokesperson for Adjaye Associates has stated that they "only reflect early conceptual studies of the building."
S/he also stated: "We remain in the process of refining and evolving the design, with imagery adjusting accordingly. We look forward to sharing final renderings in the coming months.” We'll be following the project closely.